Chris Hemsworth laughs off his cringe-worthy proposal to Elsa Pataky

The 'Thor' star shared that the proposal was understated and practical

Chris Hemsworth has hilariously confessed that his proposal to wife Elsa Pataky was far from romantic.

While conversing with Nova's Fitzy, Wippa & Kate on Monday afternoon, the Thor star shared that the proposal was understated and practical, rather than a traditional, over-the-top symbol of romance.

“We talked about getting married, before I even asked her to get married, and it was like, Yeah, why not, why not?” he sheepishly admitted, adding, “'So that kind of takes the air of the build-up.”

“It felt like a, ‘Why not? I've got nothing better at the moment, we'll see how it goes,” type of energy,” the former Home And Away actor laughed.

Chris hinted that Elsa still hasn't let him forget about the low-key proposal, adding: “I think she's still thinking about it.”

He went on to poke fun at his proposal, revealing that even though Elsa knew it was coming, he tucked the ring into a chocolate box.

"I had it in my hand, in my pocket, and I thought, I've got to do something cool with it. This is about as creative as I got, I put it in a chocolate box," he explained.

To note, Chris and Elsa began dating in early 2010 after being introduced by a talent agent. 

