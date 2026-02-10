News
Demi Lovato makes major announcement to 'protect my health'

Demi Lovato makes major announcement to 'protect my health'

Demi Lovato has decided to prioritise her health ahead of her It's Not That Deep Tour.

On Tuesday, February 10, the Heart Attack singer turned to her Instagram Stories to announce that she is cancelling five shows from her upcoming tour in fear of "overextended" herself with the original schedule.

Addressing her fanbase, Lovatics, she shared that while she is excited to get back on stage, she realised that "I have overextended what may be possible".

"To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour," Demi penned.

Sharing the cancelled shows, the 33-year-old added, "Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there. Orlando we are moving your show to April 13th and will kick off there."

The Let It Go singer also shared that the already purchased tickets will be refunded and the original date tickets for the Orlando show will be honoured.

"I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me! Thank you for your support always. I love you and I cannot wait to see you soon," she concluded.

The It's Not That Deep Tour will now run for 18 dates in North America from April 13 in Orlando to May 25 in Houston, and Adéla will serve as the opening act for all shows.

