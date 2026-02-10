News
Entertainment

Doechii sparks buzz with subtle Instagram update about her personal life

  • By Hania Jamil
Doechii has caused a frenzy on the internet after sharing details about her personal life publicly in a surprise Instagram update.

The rapper, whose real name is Jaylah Hickmon, has created a new social media profile, where she has decided to be open about her sexual identity.

Explaining why she wanted to make the new account, she wrote in one of the posts that she wants a space to express herself outside of her rapper persona.

In the bio of her new account, among other things, Doechii has used "lesbian" to describe herself. 

The secondary account with the handle @gutsgritglamour bio read, "home life • wellness • books/essays • clubbing • lesbian • luxury • travel • beauty • music • side quests • fashion • film"

Doechii's second Instagram account 

As fans noticed the new account and the bio, the social media platforms were flooded with support for the rapper.

"this gen makes me happy doechii is for the lesbians," one fan penned on an X post.

Another X user noted, "Doechii being a lesbian is actually a win for the Lesbian community. Give doechii her flowers. It's not everyone who has the balls to come out."

"AND CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ONE AND ONLY DOECHII on coming out as a lesbian!! So happy for her and proud," a third post read.

She previously discussed her sexuality with Gay Times in October 2024, saying, "I'm currently bisexual. I am with a woman now, and I have always known that I loved women. I've been very, very aware from an early age."

The personal update came after she won a Grammy Award for the Best Music Video for her hit track Anxiety.

