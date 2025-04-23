King Frederik, Queen Mary to vacate Amalienborg Palace next month: Details

The Danish royal family announces big update on King Frederik and Queen Mary's residence

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 23, 2025
King Frederik, Queen Mary to vacate Amalienborg Palace next month
King Frederik, Queen Mary to vacate Amalienborg Palace next month

King Frederik and Queen Mary are all set to leave Amalienborg Palace with kids next month.

The Danish royal family has announced that the King and Queen will be relocating their residence to the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace in May.

Currently, the Royal couple, along with their four children – Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine- reside at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

On May 5, 2025, the couple will be officially welcomed to Fredensborg Palace by the Mayor of Fredensborg and a performance by the Fredensborg Castle Church Girls' Choir and the Fredensborg Brass Ensemble.

The Chancellery House, erected in 1731, has a rich history and has undergone significant renovations to make it sustainable and modern.

Previously, Queen Mary spoke about the renovations in an interview with Vogue Living Australia in January, where the 52-year-old monarch revealed that she and her husband have been working closely with eco-focused architect to transform an old workshop into a stunning Circular Annex house.

"I shared my thoughts about incorporating and rethinking the use of the building and making it as sustainable as possible, both in its transformation and its operation," Queen Mary told the magazine at the time.

The relocation comes days after the Danish Royal family celebrated Princess Isabella's 18th birthday.

King Frederik and Queen Mary's Fredensborg Palace:

The Chancellery House is not new to King Frederik and Queen Mary as they lived there shortly after their marriage in 2004 and it functioned as their main residence until 2010.

Millie Bobby Brown skips 'Stranger Things' Broadway premiere for surprising reason

Millie Bobby Brown skips 'Stranger Things' Broadway premiere for surprising reason
King Frederik, Queen Mary to vacate Amalienborg Palace next month: Details

King Frederik, Queen Mary to vacate Amalienborg Palace next month: Details
Terror attack at popular tourist location in India claims at least 26 lives

Terror attack at popular tourist location in India claims at least 26 lives

Leonardo DiCaprio marks Earth Day with heartfelt message

Leonardo DiCaprio marks Earth Day with heartfelt message
Meghan Markle celebrates Earth Day by sharing 'best sound to wake up to'
Meghan Markle celebrates Earth Day by sharing 'best sound to wake up to'
Princess Beatrice’s husband reacts to King Charles’s bold royal move
Princess Beatrice’s husband reacts to King Charles’s bold royal move
Queen Sonja's health update: Palace issues statement after hospital visit
Queen Sonja's health update: Palace issues statement after hospital visit
Queen Letizia, King Felipe confirm attendance at Pope Francis' funeral
Queen Letizia, King Felipe confirm attendance at Pope Francis' funeral
Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days
Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days
Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry
Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place
Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place
King Charles opens Palace doors for key event after meeting Prince Andrew
King Charles opens Palace doors for key event after meeting Prince Andrew
King Frederik announces solo state visit to Japan
King Frederik announces solo state visit to Japan
Prince Andrew makes surprise move for Royal Lodge after King Charles reunion
Prince Andrew makes surprise move for Royal Lodge after King Charles reunion
Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update
Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update