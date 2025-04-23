King Frederik, Queen Mary to vacate Amalienborg Palace next month: Details

King Frederik and Queen Mary are all set to leave Amalienborg Palace with kids next month.
The Danish royal family has announced that the King and Queen will be relocating their residence to the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace in May.
Currently, the Royal couple, along with their four children – Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine- reside at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen.
On May 5, 2025, the couple will be officially welcomed to Fredensborg Palace by the Mayor of Fredensborg and a performance by the Fredensborg Castle Church Girls' Choir and the Fredensborg Brass Ensemble.
The Chancellery House, erected in 1731, has a rich history and has undergone significant renovations to make it sustainable and modern.
Previously, Queen Mary spoke about the renovations in an interview with Vogue Living Australia in January, where the 52-year-old monarch revealed that she and her husband have been working closely with eco-focused architect to transform an old workshop into a stunning Circular Annex house.
"I shared my thoughts about incorporating and rethinking the use of the building and making it as sustainable as possible, both in its transformation and its operation," Queen Mary told the magazine at the time.
The relocation comes days after the Danish Royal family celebrated Princess Isabella's 18th birthday.
King Frederik and Queen Mary's Fredensborg Palace:
The Chancellery House is not new to King Frederik and Queen Mary as they lived there shortly after their marriage in 2004 and it functioned as their main residence until 2010.