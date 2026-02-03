Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Jacob Elordi rushed to hospital during 'Wuthering Heights' filming

'Wuthering Heights' starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie is set to hit theatres in February 2026

Wuthering Heights' release is just around the corner, and just before the romance-drama hit theatres, Jacob Elordi revealed a shocking filming incident.

In an interview with Esquire, the Frankenstein actor shared that Siân Miller, the make-up artist, was working on a scar when he teased, "I'm going to go away and maim myself on the weekend to prove to you that I'm Heathcliff!.

However, he might've jinxed himself as the same night he injured himself in a shower.

Explaining the injury, Jacob added, "I went to clean my feet, and I leant back, and my back seared into the steam knob. I stood up screaming; it tore up my back. When I went to work on Monday, I had a second-degree burn."

Chiming in, director Emerald Fennell, who was also present for the interview, said the incident left her pretty shook up. 

"I think that was in the first week of shooting. I got a text from Josey McNamara, the producer, saying, 'Jacob's in hospital,'" she recalled.

Emerald continued, "Obviously, I thought, 'Oh my God, he's had a car accident,' and then he was like, 'He's burnt his back in the shower.'"

Notably, Wuthering Heights, which is loosely inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 novel, is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.

