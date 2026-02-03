WhatsApp brings exciting Status Reaction Stickers feature: Check details

WhatsApp has officially rolled out an exciting feature, which is particularly designed to improve interaction with Status updates and takes your user-experience to a different level.
With new Status Reaction Stickers, users can add any emoji as a sticker reaction on photos or videos, to enhance engagement by adding a playful touch in their chats.
According to the instant-messaging app, this update is primarily aimed to make the conversations more expressive, and engaging, with reactions appearing privately in the creator’s chat.
In some cases, reactions are accompanied by animated effects such as confetti, and more.
Each emoji reaction creates a visual effect that keeps interactions consistent while enabling users to properly express themselves in a personalized way.
As per WABetainfo, the recently launched feature is backed by the Lottie, an open-source animation file format, which provides real-time motion using minimal code and small file sizes.
Here’s how to use WhatsApp’s Status reaction stickers feature:
To use the recently introduced sticker reaction, firstly launch WhatsApp and go to the Status tab. View the status you need to react to, click on the sticker icon, select Reaction, and choose your emoji.
Your reaction will instantly appear on the status page.