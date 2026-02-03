Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Lady Gaga thanks 'little monsters' after career-defining moment at Grammys

The 'Mayhem' crooner shares first post after accepting major accolade at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony

  • By Fatima Hassan
Lady Gaga has shared first emotional post after a major career milestone at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony. 

Two days after receiving a prestigious accolade, the Bad Romance crooner thanked her fans with an emotional post.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Gaga, who is also known for her exceptional acting in films, including Joker, took to her Instagram account to scribble her personal feelings after creating history at this year’s biggest awards night.

"Thank you to the monster community for continuing to see the artist in me and inspiring me to keep going deeper into my art," the Poker Face singer noted.

She continued, "I am so humbled and grateful for this moment. I dove deep into my soul, creating MAYHEM– detailing every lyric, melody and sound on this album with my partner Michael and our astounding collaborators Andrew Watt, Cirkut and Gesaffelstein."

"This was an artistic highlight of my career and an experience I’ll cherish forever. It is a true blessing to be celebrated by the music community in this way. What an honour this whole evening was, we are all so thankful," the Shallow singer added.

She also included a few snaps from the Grammy Awards ceremony, which she attended on Sunday, February 1st. 

For those unaware, Lady Gaga won best vocal album for her sixth solo music album, Mayhem, at the awards gala.  

