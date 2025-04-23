Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs

Ben Affleck is making headlines after revealing that he’s encouraging his kids to take on "classic teen" jobs to teach them the value of hard work.
While conversing on Tuesday’s episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, the Gone Girl star revealed that his kids, whom he shared with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, would get a “minimum wage” job and earn money if they want to spend on lavish items.
Affleck also recounted a now-viral moment with his 13-year-old son, Samuel, in which he turned down his son’s request for a pair of $6,000 sneakers.
“He wanted these sneakers, and I was like, ‘These sneakers are $6,000, what are you talking about? What are you gonna do, mow lawns? You got $6,000?’” Affleck joked.
The Batman star added, “He was like, ‘We have the money.’ I was like, ‘I have the money! You’re broke.’”
“You love your kids. You want to give them everything and do everything for them,” Affleck continued.
He shared that “you do [kids] a disservice” by not teaching them “you have to work” for what they want.
“He’s looking at no shoes in his closet. Well, he’s got shoes, just no crazy expensive fancy shoes,” The Accountant 2 star told hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Andy Cohen.
Affleck added, “And I’m like, ‘Well, if you want that, you can work 1,000 hours.’ You know what I mean? Minimum wage. And once you work 1,000 hours, you may not want to spend that on a pair of sneakers.”
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Kids:
Ben Affleck shares a daughter Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16 and son Sammuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he recently spent the Easter holiday with.