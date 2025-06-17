Travis Kelce teases family plans with Taylor Swift after secret wedding buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been romantically connected since September 2023

Taylor Swift's NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has recently hinted about welcoming a new family member amid the secret wedding speculations.  

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France on Monday, June 16, without his pop star girlfriend.  

During the star-studded event, Kelce participated in a panel discussion on pet product ads, where he candidly revealed that he did not have any pets.  

As per The Sun, after the football player's admission, a fan asked him, "Maybe it’s time to get a dog."

In response, the 35-year-old athlete stated, "There you go, yeah, I need to get a dog."

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce baby rumors: 

As Travis' cheeky admission gained popularity on social media, fans began speculating whether the American footballer subtly hinted at welcoming a new child with his megastar flame.

This is not the first time the couple, who began dating in September 2023, have sparked pregnancy rumors, as the globally recognized musician came under the spotlight after her recent night out with her close pal, Selena Gomez.

Swift and Gomez were spotted enjoying a girl's night out in New York City earlier this month, where several eagle-eyed fans noticed the Cruel Summer's tiny baby bump, which she seemingly tried to hide under her oversized outfit.

Despite the constant speculations, neither Kelce nor Swift have confirmed these ongoing baby reports. 

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift spark wedding rumors: 

The two have also faced secret wedding rumors after a wedding planner appeared to reveal the couple went by "Taylor and Travis Kelce" while attending a family member's Tennessee nuptials together. 

