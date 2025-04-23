Prince Louis birthday highlights sweet bond with Kate Middleton's parents  

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son, Prince Louis' close relationship with his grandparents, Carol and Michael Middleton, revealed on his seventh birthday.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' little bundle of joy is celebrating his seventh birthday on April 23, 2025.
On this special occasion, GB News reported on the sweet bond Louis has with his maternal grandparents, who have supported him during the challenging time when his mother underwent treatment for cancer.
Carole and Michael provided their unwavering support to their grandchildren, helping them to maintain their routine during the difficult period.
Apart from Prince Louis, they routinely checked in on their other grandchildren, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
Kate's mom frequently accompanied her on school drop-offs to ensure the kid’s education remained uninterrupted during her chemotherapy sessions.
Back on September 9, 2024, when the Princess released an emotional video message announcing she had completed her chemotherapy sessions, her parents were notably seen playing cards with her children in the background of the moving footage.
Prince Louis honors Carole, Michael Middleton during Westminster Abbey carol concert
During last year's carol concert at Westminster Abbey, Prince Louis publicly expressed his affection for his grandparents by holding a heartfelt handwritten note.
The touching letter read, "Thank you for Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me."
Prince William and Kate Middleton has also issued a birthday tribute for Prince Louis's special day on their official Instagram account.