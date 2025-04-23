Kate Middleton, Prince William wish Prince Louis 'happy 7th birthday' with new photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating Prince Louis’ 7th birthday!
The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their Instagram account on Wednesday, April 23, to mark the 7th birthday of their youngest child with adorable new portrait.
In the heartwarming photo, taken earlier this month by Josh Shinner in Norfolk, the little prince could be seen beaming with joy as he sat on a piece of wood, with beautiful greenery in the background.
However, what captured the hearts of Royal fans was the seven-year-old's wide smile with a few of his front teeth missing.
For the portrait, Prince Louis donned a checked shirt with a green jumper which he paired with blue jeans.
"Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!" the proud parents wrote in the caption.
Prince Louis also received a heartfelt birthday wish from his grandfather, King Charles, who reposted the portrait on his Instagram Stories, penning, "Happy Birthday to Prince Louis."
Many royal fans also rushed to the comment section of the post to shower love on Prince Louis.
“Such a cute photo Prince Louis. Happy Birthday,” one wrote.
While another added, “Aww! Our beautiful little man! Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Louis today!”
“Omgg he’s definitely the cutest with his little missing teeth!!” the third gushed.
About Prince Louis:
Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their youngest child, Prince Louis, on April 23, 2018, at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.
Prince Louis along with his two elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, near their home, Adelaide Cottage.
The young prince is already famous among royal fans due to his cheeky personality.