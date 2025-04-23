Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family

Prince Harry opened up about his and Prince William's different destinies that have separated the two brothers since their birth in his bombshell memoir, titled Spare.
In the tell-all book, the Duke of Sussex, who is tormented by his status as a "spare" as the younger brother of the heir to the throne, recounts a longstanding sibling rivalry.
"If sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that!” he told People Magazine ahead of the book's release.
And now, Prince Harry is seemingly accomplished his main goal by securing Prince Louis’ from being a spare.
According to a recent report by Fox News, Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking steps to ensure their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, don't feel "spare" just like their uncle.
"They are both determined to avoid the traditional ‘heir and spare’ dynamic by emphasizing that Prince George is the ‘first among equals,’ so that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are treated as his equals," British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told the outlet.
She continued, "This ensures they all feel valued and included, rather than sidelined or overshadowed.”
"They’ve maintained strong family bonds, a sense of normalcy and are reducing feelings of isolation, as well as favoritism."
"This is in stark contrast to William and Harry’s childhood, which was plagued by their parents’ highly publicized, acrimonious divorce, as well as the frequent pressures of royal life," Fordwich added.
About Prince Harry's 'Spare':
Prince Harry's memoir, titled Spare, was published in January 2023.
The tell-all book was titled in reference from the adage "the heir and the spare," reflecting Prince Harry's position at birth as the "spare" to his elder brother Prince William, who is now heir to the British throne.
In the bombshell memoir, Prince Harry made shocking revelations and claims against Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and other senior members of the royal family.