Pope Francis's moved to St. Peter’s Basilica for 3 days of public viewing

Pope Francis's body has been placed at St. Peter's Basilica to lie for public viewing ahead of the scheduled funeral.
On Wednesday, April 23, the pope's body was transferred to the St. Peter's Basilica, followed by a service led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who has been tasked with making funeral and conclave arrangements.
Francis passed away at Casa Santa Marta on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88 due to stroke and heart failure.
Cardinals, present at the basilica approached the coffin in pairs to pay their respect.
Following that, the public entered the church to see pope for one last time.
The basilica would remain open till midnight and the public can pay their respect until Friday's midnight.
Ahead of the procession, thousands of mourners were waiting in St. Peter's Square to view the body.
Path followed by Pope Francis' body
The body was moved from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta residence, and was travelled through Piazza Santa Marta and the Piazza dei Protomartiri Romani.
After which, the coffin passed through the Arch of the Bells and into St. Peter's Square, before entering St. Peter's Basilica through the central door.
Pope Francis' funeral
Francis funeral will be held on Saturday and will begin at 10 a.m local time, six days after his death, and will take place outside in St. Peter's Square.
Several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and French President Emmanuel Macron, along with British Royal Prince William will be travelling to the Vatican to attend the funeral.