Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish lead 2025 AMAs nominations

Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone are also nominated for AMAs

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish are leading the 2025 AMAs nominations.

Fans are expected to vote for their favourite artists on VoteAMAs.com. Voting will end on May 15.

Taylor, Sabrina and Billie are nominated for Artist of the Year category along with Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, SZA and Zach Bryan.

The list of first-timers nominees include Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, ​​Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marías, ROSÉ, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Tyla, Sabrina and Zach.

Taylor has been nominated in six categories; Artist of the Year, Album of the Year - TTPD, Collab of the Year - Fortnight, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Touring Artist and Favorite Pop Album.

While mentioning seven nominations of Billie, the official page stated, “From a five‑year AMA silence to leading the pack, Billie racks up 7 nominations, the most for any female artist this year. The glow‑up is undeniable! The live broadcast is on May 26th, 8:00 PM ET, which means May 27th, 8:00 AM in the Philippines. Let's hit those votes and let’s watch her turn those AMA noms into a clean sweep!”


Jennifer Lopez to host 2025 American Music Awards:

Jennifer Lopez has been announced to host the 2025 American Music Awards, which will air on May 26.

Jennifer, 55, is also set to perform at the star-studded award ceremony. 

