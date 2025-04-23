Justin Bieber breaks silence after Hailey Bieber’s health scare confession

Justin Bieber has released the first statement amid Hailey Bieber’s ongoing health battle.

Earlier this week, the Rhode founder made a shocking health confession on Instagram, posting a picture of her bloated stomach.

Hailey stated, "Currently have 2 ovarian cysts. If you deal with ovarian cysts I’m right there with ya!"

On April 23, Justin shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

The text read, “EVERYDAY I WAKE UP THINKING MAYBE IM TOO FLAWED FOR GOD TO UTILIZE ME IN THIS BEAUTIFUL STORY OF LIFE. YET GOD USES ME (flaws and all) EVERYDAY. THE SAME WAY HE USES YOU! OUR LIFE IS SIGNIFICANT. GOD HAS A PLAN FOR US. NOTHING DISQUALIFIES US FROM.”

He further wrote, “EXPERIENCING GODS GOOOD PLANS FOR OUR LIFE. IM CHOOSING TODAY TO ALLOW GODS LOVE AND GRACE TO SHAPE MY DAY. AND GIVE ME PERSPECTIVE. AND NOT MAKE MY DAY ABOUT TRYING TO PROVE MYSELF. Join me if u want.”

Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin Bieber backlash after Coachella drama:

Justin Bieber received a lot of backlash for r smoking a joint next to his 15-year-old brother at Coachella.

A source close to Hailey told People, “Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It’s just completely untrue. If anything she’s sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell.”

It continued, “Justin is having fun, vibing out and yes, he smokes weed like everyone else. But everything he does is being weaponised against him. It’s not like his son Jack is at these events. And his brother’s a teenager.”

Notably, Justin and Hailey share son named, Jack Blues Bieber.

