Max Verstappen slammed for 'unprofessional, disrespectful' podium behavior

Verstappen did not spray champagne with Piastri and Leclerc after Saudi Arabia GP results

Johnny Herbert believes Max Verstappen was “unprofessional and disrespectful” on the Saudi Arabian GP podium after finishing second to Oscar Piastri on Sunday.

Former F1 race winner Herbert added that Verstappen should have been given a 10-second penalty for the incident at turn one on lap one with Piastri, instead of a five-second penalty.

Pole-sitter Verstappen came out second best with McLaren’s Piastri in Jeddah and was clearly annoyed by the penalty given to him, refusing to directly answer a question on the topic from David Coulthard on the grid after the race.

"I saw Max Verstappen drink the champagne on the podium and didn't really celebrate [with] Oscar or Charles – it comes across as unprofessional and disrespectful, from a four-time world champion,” Herbert said.

“I know he's the team principal and he's trying to do what's best for Red Bull, but sometimes you have to just admit you're wrong and give the place back. Most drivers are very aware of when they should give the place back."

Red Bull boss Horner argued after the race, via still images from Verstappen’s onboard camera, that his driver was “ahead at the apex” and should not have been penalised.

