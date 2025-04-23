Prince George, Princess Charlotte call Louis by THIS nick name

Prince Louis is commemorating his 7th birthday on April 23

  April 23, 2025
Prince George, Princess Charlotte call Louis by THIS affectionate name

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have an endearing way of showing their sibling bond, by giving their younger brother, Prince Louis, a sweet and "affectionate" nickname.

As per Daily Express, Robert Jobson, in his 2024 book about Princess Kate, titled Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, discussed the birth of Prince William and Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis.

Robert wrote, "Catherine gave birth to her third child, a son they named Louis, on 23 April 2018, again at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.”

He added, "Before introducing him to the world, William had brought the baby’s older siblings, George and Charlotte, to meet him. They affectionately called him 'Lou Lou'."

The author revealed that it wasn’t the only nickname given to a royal that day as the reporters also called Kate a "super mum."

But according to Robert, Kate felt "fragile" and wanted to leave faster than she had during her previous two appearances.

Prince Louis’ Birthday:

The young prince is commemorating his 7th birthday on April 23.

Prince Louis was born in a private wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, where he was greeted by his big brother and sister, the future King George and Princess Charlotte.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also introduced him as William quipped that there was "thrice the worry now". 

