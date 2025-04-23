Khloé Kardashian teases new Hulu reality show

Khloé Kardashian stars in 'The Kardashians' alongside sisters Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney, Kim and mom Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian teases new Hulu reality show
Khloé Kardashian teases new Hulu reality show

Khloé Kardashian has announced a new Hulu reality TV show after the success of The Kardashians.

The Good American founder and Scott Disick appeared at Hulu’s inaugural Get Real House on Tuesday, April 22, where the reality TV star shared an exciting news.

Khloé said about the upcoming series, "It's very exciting, very new, very excellent. We're excited to continue developing."

The Khloé in Wonder Land podcast host also unveiled the title of the show, Calabasas Behind the Gates.

Calabasas Behind the Gates is set to follow the story of the close friends of the Kardashian family.

Rob Mills, executive vice president at Disney (Hulu’s parent company), said, "We all want to know what's happening behind the gates of Calabasas—who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians? So, we're developing a show that we're actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates."

Scott,41, who shares three children with her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker, did not reveal if he would make an appearance in the upcoming spin-off either.

However, Khloé, 40, expressed her desire to see her brother Rob Kardashian in the hit series.

The Khloud Protein Popcorn CEO said, “I really do, I always have my faith and confidence in Rob."

'The Kardashians' series:

The Kardashians is a popular reality TV series following the lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. It has been renewed for a sixth and seventh season in July 2024.

The hit show focuses on sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie Jenner, alongside their mother, Kris Jenner. 

Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles

Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles
Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family

Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family
Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance

Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance

Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more

Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more
Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance
Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance
Kris Jenner pens moving note to Khloé Kardashian for her career milestone
Kris Jenner pens moving note to Khloé Kardashian for her career milestone
Jay-Z faces setback in defamation lawsuit against rape accuser
Jay-Z faces setback in defamation lawsuit against rape accuser
Sophie Nyweide's death prompts police investigation into possible foul play
Sophie Nyweide's death prompts police investigation into possible foul play
Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs
Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs
Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts*' premiere bash
Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts*' premiere bash
Timothée Chalamet's mom reacts to his whirlwind romance with Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet's mom reacts to his whirlwind romance with Kylie Jenner
Firerose breaks silence as Billy Ray Cyrus moves on with Elizabeth Hurley
Firerose breaks silence as Billy Ray Cyrus moves on with Elizabeth Hurley
Shakira announces key update on her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour'
Shakira announces key update on her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to her surprise cameo in Pedro Pascal’s ‘The Last of Us’
Jennifer Aniston reacts to her surprise cameo in Pedro Pascal’s ‘The Last of Us’
Millie Bobby Brown skips 'Stranger Things' Broadway premiere for shocking reason
Millie Bobby Brown skips 'Stranger Things' Broadway premiere for shocking reason
Leonardo DiCaprio marks Earth Day with heartfelt message
Leonardo DiCaprio marks Earth Day with heartfelt message