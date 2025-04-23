Khloé Kardashian teases new Hulu reality show

Khloé Kardashian has announced a new Hulu reality TV show after the success of The Kardashians.
The Good American founder and Scott Disick appeared at Hulu’s inaugural Get Real House on Tuesday, April 22, where the reality TV star shared an exciting news.
Khloé said about the upcoming series, "It's very exciting, very new, very excellent. We're excited to continue developing."
The Khloé in Wonder Land podcast host also unveiled the title of the show, Calabasas Behind the Gates.
Calabasas Behind the Gates is set to follow the story of the close friends of the Kardashian family.
Rob Mills, executive vice president at Disney (Hulu’s parent company), said, "We all want to know what's happening behind the gates of Calabasas—who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians? So, we're developing a show that we're actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates."
Scott,41, who shares three children with her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker, did not reveal if he would make an appearance in the upcoming spin-off either.
However, Khloé, 40, expressed her desire to see her brother Rob Kardashian in the hit series.
The Khloud Protein Popcorn CEO said, “I really do, I always have my faith and confidence in Rob."
'The Kardashians' series:
The Kardashians is a popular reality TV series following the lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. It has been renewed for a sixth and seventh season in July 2024.
The hit show focuses on sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie Jenner, alongside their mother, Kris Jenner.