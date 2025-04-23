Princess Kate, Prince William's special plans after Louis birthday REVEALED

Prince William and Princess Kate younger son is celebrating his 7th birthday

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 23, 2025
Princess Kate is choosing to remain at home with Prince Louis following his seventh birthday, as Prince William departs for an overseas engagement.

As per GB News, the Prince of Wales will fly to Vatican city to attend Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, representing his father, King Charles, at the ceremony.

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William will travel to Rome for the service.

However, the Princess of Wales will be in the UK to care for her three children.

Prince William and Princess Kate share three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, seven.

Pope Francis Death:

To note, Pope Francis took his last breath on Monday at the age of 88, following a period of declining health.

William is set to mark his attendance at the funeral which is reportedly a huge diplomatic role for the heir to the throne.

The father of three will be representing the British monarchy at what is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders this year.

However, Kensington Palace has not released any details about William's plan during his visit to the Vatican.

Prince Louis Birthday:

Notably, Prince William remains in the UK today as his youngest son, Prince Louis, is celebrating his seventh birthday.

The Prince and Princess paid a special tribute for the young prince as they shared an adorable portrait along with the caption, “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!”

