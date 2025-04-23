King Felipe, Queen Letizia present special award after sombre outing

Queen Letizia and King Felipe recently confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis' funeral

Queen Letizia and King Felipe presented a special award during their new royal engagement.

On April 23, the royal couple visited the University of Alcalá and presented the 2024 'Miguel de Cervantes' Prize for Literature in Spanish to renowned writer Álvaro Pombo.

As per the official announcement, “The Cervantes Prize was first awarded in 1976, and since then, this prize has been awarded annually to a writer who, through his or her body of work, has contributed to enriching the Hispanic literary legacy.”

King Felipe delivered a speech during the award ceremony and praised the winner.

He said, "With the clarity of a master, a good master, Álvaro Pombo speaks to us in his work of goodness and truth. For that reason, this Cervantes Prize, the highest award in Spanish literature, is not only well-deserved but also beneficial to society as a whole. Therefore, to our congratulations and those of so many readers, we add a huge THANK YOU.”

After Letizia and Felipe’s public outing, the Royal Family posted picture from the event on Instagram.

The caption of the post read, “This morning, the King and Queen presented the 2024 'Miguel de Cervantes' Prize for Literature in Spanish at the University of Alcalá to the Santander-born writer Álvaro Pombo for his extraordinary creative personality, his singular lyrical writing, and his original narrative.”

Queen Letizia, King Felipe to attend Pope Francis' funeral:

Queen Letizia and King Felipe recently confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis' funeral.

They also stopped by The Apostolic Nunciature of Madrid to honour the late pontiff on April 22.

Moreover, Queen Sofia, 86, is also expected to join the royal couple at the funeral.

