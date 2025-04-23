‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser: Jenna Ortega returns to Nevermore Academy

Netflix has finally released the first teaser of Wednesday season 2.
The highly-anticipated series starring Jenna Ortega will release in two parts.
As per the synopsis, the show follows “Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”
The teaser begins with Wednesday trying to pass through airport security. In one scene, she was tied to a chair surrounded by dolls, one of which was possessed and had creepy giggles.
Moreover, the viral teaser also shows Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) making a comeback.
Wednesday season 2 cast:
Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as Wednesday Addams, and she'll also serve as a producer.
The returning cast members include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
Season 2 of the hit Netflix show will also introduce new characters; Steve Buscemi as Nevermore Academy's new principal and renowned singer Lady Gaga in a currently undisclosed role.
Wednesday season 2 filming and release date:
The shooting of Wednesday season 2 took place in Ireland. The production was officially wrapped up on December 4, 2024.
Part one of the horror series will release on August 6th. Meanwhile, part two is slated to air on September 3–only on Netflix.