Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make high profile appearance at TIME100 Summit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make joint appearance ahead of Prince William, Princess Kate's 14th wedding anniversary

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 23, 2025
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make high profile appearance at TIME100 Summit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make high profile appearance at TIME100 Summit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a joint appearance at the TIME100 Summit in New York.

On April 23, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted at Jazz at Lincoln Center with the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan wore wide-leg silk pants and a matching blazer from the brand Ralph Lauren. Her entire outfit costed almost $5,000.

The Suits alum also shared a stage with Jessica Sibley, the Chief Executive Officer of Time.

Harry’s wife was asked about her own "confessions” as she’s the host of the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast.

She responded, "A confession I can share with you today is that I'm the happiest I've ever been. To have a husband and a partner who is so supportive and kids who are healthy and happy, I never imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do."

During the panel discussion, Meghan noted, "After a year of work and development and manufacturing, we had a feeling there would be some buzz surrounding it, but 45 minutes was not something I could have anticipated."

Meghan Markle gives sweet update about Prince Archie:

While talking about her kids, Meghan Markle revealed that her 5-year-old son, Prince Archie, "is going to lose his first tooth this week, and I hope to make it home in time for it!”

The Duchess of Sussex also shares a two 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, with the Duke of Sussex.

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish lead 2025 AMAs nominations

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish lead 2025 AMAs nominations
Max Verstappen slammed for 'unprofessional, disrespectful' podium behavior

Max Verstappen slammed for 'unprofessional, disrespectful' podium behavior
Justin Bieber breaks silence after Hailey Bieber’s health scare confession

Justin Bieber breaks silence after Hailey Bieber’s health scare confession
YouTube TV redesign set to launch soon: What to expect

YouTube TV redesign set to launch soon: What to expect
Kensington Palace releases birthday boy Prince Louis' adorable video
Kensington Palace releases birthday boy Prince Louis' adorable video
King Felipe, Queen Letizia present special award after sombre outing
King Felipe, Queen Letizia present special award after sombre outing
Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles
Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles
Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family
Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family
Princess Kate, Prince William's special plans after Louis birthday REVEALED
Princess Kate, Prince William's special plans after Louis birthday REVEALED
Prince George, Princess Charlotte call Louis by THIS nick name
Prince George, Princess Charlotte call Louis by THIS nick name
Prince Louis birthday highlights sweet bond with Kate Middleton's parents
Prince Louis birthday highlights sweet bond with Kate Middleton's parents
King Charles celebrates Prince Louis' seventh birthday with sweet wish
King Charles celebrates Prince Louis' seventh birthday with sweet wish
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share important message on Prince Louis' birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share important message on Prince Louis' birthday
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish Prince Louis 'happy 7th birthday' with new photo
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish Prince Louis 'happy 7th birthday' with new photo
Meghan Markles faces big blow from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé
Meghan Markles faces big blow from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé
Princess Isabella breaks royal protocol in bold 18th birthday move
Princess Isabella breaks royal protocol in bold 18th birthday move