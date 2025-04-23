Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make high profile appearance at TIME100 Summit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a joint appearance at the TIME100 Summit in New York.
On April 23, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted at Jazz at Lincoln Center with the Duke of Sussex.
Meghan wore wide-leg silk pants and a matching blazer from the brand Ralph Lauren. Her entire outfit costed almost $5,000.
The Suits alum also shared a stage with Jessica Sibley, the Chief Executive Officer of Time.
Harry’s wife was asked about her own "confessions” as she’s the host of the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast.
She responded, "A confession I can share with you today is that I'm the happiest I've ever been. To have a husband and a partner who is so supportive and kids who are healthy and happy, I never imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do."
During the panel discussion, Meghan noted, "After a year of work and development and manufacturing, we had a feeling there would be some buzz surrounding it, but 45 minutes was not something I could have anticipated."
Meghan Markle gives sweet update about Prince Archie:
While talking about her kids, Meghan Markle revealed that her 5-year-old son, Prince Archie, "is going to lose his first tooth this week, and I hope to make it home in time for it!”
The Duchess of Sussex also shares a two 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, with the Duke of Sussex.