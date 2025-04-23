Vance warns Russia, Ukarine to accept US deal or ‘walk away’

Marco Rubio snubs key Russia-Ukraine peace talks in London as JD Vance issues ultimatum

  April 23, 2025
US Vice President JD Vance has threatened Russia and Ukraine to either agree of the deal proposed by America or just “walk away.”

According to CNN, a major meeting in London aimed at bringing about an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine has been downgraded after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would skip the summit, escalating a clash between Washington and Kyiv over the future of Russian-occupied territory.

Rubio had been expected to take part in the discussions with Ukrainian, UK and European officials, but State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Tuesday that he would no longer attend due to “logistical issues.”

London’s Foreign Office then confirmed on Wednesday that the meeting would take place at a lower level. “Official level talks will continue but these are closed to media,” the department said in a message to journalists.

US Vice President JD Vance threatened to abandon negotiations on Wednesday, telling reporters during a visit to India, “We’ve issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and Ukrainians, and it’s time for them to either say yes or for the US to walk away from this process. We’ve engaged in an extraordinary amount of diplomacy, of on the ground work.”

But Ukraine’s European allies, particularly Britain and France, have been hoping to bridge the divide. Wednesday’s talks were due to follow a meeting in Paris last week in which officials from the US, the United Kingdom, France and Germany discussed the American framework for a ceasefire.

