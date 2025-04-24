Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak confirmed to lead upcoming 'Hunger Games' prequel

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' has announced their lead cast for the highly-anticipated prequel

Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak confirmed to lead upcoming Hunger Games prequel
Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak confirmed to lead upcoming 'Hunger Games' prequel

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping main cast has been confirmed!

Lionsgate has announced the young actors, who will be taking the lead in the second prequel movie of The Hunger Games franchise.

As per the entertainment-giant, Joseph Zada will be portraying a young Haymitch Abernathy, while Whitney Peak will take on the role of his on-screen partner Lenore Dove Baird.

Sunrise on the Reaping book

Based on Suzanne Collins latest book, Sunrise on the Reaping, published on March 18, the upcoming film will follow the story of young Haymitch in the Fiftieth Annual Hunger Games, almost 40 years after the events of first prequel The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes.

Joseph Zada projects

The young Australian actor, who will now be leading the Hunger Games franchise, will next appear in Prime Video Series, We Were Liars, which is set to premiere in June, 2025.

Along with that, Zada also completed the filming of Netflix's East of Eden, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh, Martha Plimpton, Mike Faist, Tracy Letts and Chris Abbott.

Currently, the newcomer is starring in Stan Australia Original Series Invisible Boys, which is based on the bestselling novel by Holden Sheppard.

Whitney Peak projects

Known for her role in the reboot of Gossip Girl, Peak will next appear as the lead in Sony Pictures' upcoming shark thriller Shiver.

She is also set to star alongside Teresa Palmer and Liam Neeson in 4 Kids Walk into a Bank for Amazon MGM's Orion label. 

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping plot

Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the event of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also referred to as the Second Quarter Quell.

The story centres around a 16-year-old Haymitch, who unexpectedly get chosen for the games, which will feature twice the number of tributes, and fans will witness the deadly twists of 48 children battling for their lives.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping release date

The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping is set to hit theatres on November 20, 2026. 

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce
Musk, Treasury Secretary Bessent get into fiery argument in White House

Musk, Treasury Secretary Bessent get into fiery argument in White House
Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home

Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce
Ryan Reynolds shares sweet story behind son Olin’s favorite film
Ryan Reynolds shares sweet story behind son Olin’s favorite film
Bella Hadid celebrates Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday with heartfelt shout-out
Bella Hadid celebrates Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday with heartfelt shout-out
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish lead 2025 AMAs nominations
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish lead 2025 AMAs nominations
Justin Bieber breaks silence after Hailey Bieber’s health scare confession
Justin Bieber breaks silence after Hailey Bieber’s health scare confession
‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser: Jenna Ortega returns to Nevermore Academy
‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser: Jenna Ortega returns to Nevermore Academy
Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance
Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance
Khloé Kardashian teases new Hulu reality show
Khloé Kardashian teases new Hulu reality show
Kris Jenner pens moving note to Khloé Kardashian for her career milestone
Kris Jenner pens moving note to Khloé Kardashian for her career milestone
Jay-Z faces setback in defamation lawsuit against rape accuser
Jay-Z faces setback in defamation lawsuit against rape accuser
Sophie Nyweide's death prompts police investigation into possible foul play
Sophie Nyweide's death prompts police investigation into possible foul play
Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs
Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs