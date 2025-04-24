Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak confirmed to lead upcoming 'Hunger Games' prequel

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping main cast has been confirmed!
Lionsgate has announced the young actors, who will be taking the lead in the second prequel movie of The Hunger Games franchise.
As per the entertainment-giant, Joseph Zada will be portraying a young Haymitch Abernathy, while Whitney Peak will take on the role of his on-screen partner Lenore Dove Baird.
Sunrise on the Reaping book
Based on Suzanne Collins latest book, Sunrise on the Reaping, published on March 18, the upcoming film will follow the story of young Haymitch in the Fiftieth Annual Hunger Games, almost 40 years after the events of first prequel The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes.
Joseph Zada projects
The young Australian actor, who will now be leading the Hunger Games franchise, will next appear in Prime Video Series, We Were Liars, which is set to premiere in June, 2025.
Along with that, Zada also completed the filming of Netflix's East of Eden, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh, Martha Plimpton, Mike Faist, Tracy Letts and Chris Abbott.
Currently, the newcomer is starring in Stan Australia Original Series Invisible Boys, which is based on the bestselling novel by Holden Sheppard.
Whitney Peak projects
Known for her role in the reboot of Gossip Girl, Peak will next appear as the lead in Sony Pictures' upcoming shark thriller Shiver.
She is also set to star alongside Teresa Palmer and Liam Neeson in 4 Kids Walk into a Bank for Amazon MGM's Orion label.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping plot
Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the event of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also referred to as the Second Quarter Quell.
The story centres around a 16-year-old Haymitch, who unexpectedly get chosen for the games, which will feature twice the number of tributes, and fans will witness the deadly twists of 48 children battling for their lives.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping release date
The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping is set to hit theatres on November 20, 2026.