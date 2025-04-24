Meghan Markle pays surprise tribute to Royal Family member at TIME100 Summit

Meghan Markle subtly honored an iconic member of the British Royal Family at TIME10 Summit.
On Wednesday, April 23, the Duchess of Sussex made a striking appearance with her husband, Prince Harry, at the 2025 session of the prestigious event held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, reported GB News.
At the star-studded event, the former American actress paid a surprise tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing her ring.
For the glamorous summit, Meghan slipped into a tan suit with wide-leg trousers and a bright white shirt.
Arriving with a beaming smile at the event, the Duchess was captured wearing minimal makeup, while her silky, mid-parted tresses cascaded down her shoulders.
To accessorize her beautiful look, she wore hoop earrings, however, what immediately caught the attention was the gorgeous ring she had on her finger.
By wearing the flashy piece of jewelery, which once belonged to the People’s Princess, Meghan Markle honored Prince Harry’s mother during the high-profile appearance.
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex, who was accompanying Meghan at the event, looked dashing in a navy blue suit with white shirt and black shoes.
The parents-of-two lovingly held each other’s hands as they graced the TIME100 Summit.
Meghan Markle’s conversation with Jessica Sibley at TIME100 Summit:
During the summit, Meghan had a conversation with Time’s Jessica Sibley, in which she opened up about her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.
"A confession I can share with you today is that I'm the happiest I've ever been. To have a husband and a partner who is so supportive and kids who are healthy and happy, I never imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do,” the Duchess stated.
This outing marked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first joint public appearance after the Invictus Games 2025.