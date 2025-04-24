Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter

Sarah Ferguson and her daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have joined forces for an emotional cause.
After joining the Royal Family on Easter Sunday in Windsor, the mother-daughters trio paid a poignant visit to the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH) on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
As the Patrons of Teenage Cancer Trust, Fergie and the Princesses of York met young people and their families currently staying on the unit, which was opened by the Duchess of York in 2005.
The dual cancer survivor, Sarah, expressed her thoughts after meeting the young cancer patients at the medical facility.
"This is the first chance I’ve had to visit a unit since my own cancer diagnoses, and meeting young people with cancer is always an incredibly moving experience," Prince Andrew's ex-wife said.
She went on to share, "It’s incredibly important to me to try to amplify the voices and experiences of people with cancer who receive less attention, whose voices are not listened to and who can be overlooked."
"The young people receiving care on this unit and their parents are currently under tremendous stress and worry, but I take heart in knowing that the unit and the incredible team working here can provide comfort, care, and hope," the 65-year-old added.
Meanwhile Princess Beatrice and Eugenie also shared their emotions on visiting the cancer facility alongside their mom.
"To be here again today and meet with young people and their families who are facing such huge challenges is a privilege and an honour," Beatrice noted.
While Eugenie revealed that, "Nobody ever wants to find themselves in hospital, but for young people with cancer and their families, units like these - bright welcoming spaces with amazing staff - truly are the best possible place."
Sarah Ferguson's dual cancer journey
At first, Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer (and underwent a single mastectomy) in 2023.
Then in January 2024, she was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma (a form of skin cancer).
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's reunion with Royal Family on Easter
The Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah surprisingly joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family for Easter celebration in Windsor.
Their daughters also attended the service at St. George Chapel alongside their kids and husbands.