Ryan Reynolds shares sweet story behind son Olin’s favorite film

Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that his 2-year-old son Olin’s favorite movie holds a heartwarming link to both his and wife Blake Lively’s Hollywood careers.
While conversing at the 2025 TIME100 Summit in New York, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor opened up about his son Olin's favourite movie.
At the beginning of the discussion, TIME correspondent Eliana Dockterman referenced his 2011 action film Green Lantern.
However, Reynolds didn’t find it to be “the most successful movie” in his list of blockbuster hit.
Referring to his movie Green Lantern, Reynold said, “It’s my son’s favorite movie, he’s 2,” the proud dad said. “It’s just everyday, you’re like, ‘Oh, I need to heal this, I see.’”
Reynolds and Lively are parents to four kids: James Reynolds, 10, Inez Reynolds, 8, Betty Reynolds, 5, and Olin, 2.
Ryan Reynold and Blake Lively in Green Lantern:
Previously, the Free Guy star told SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Deadpool special in 2016, "We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends,".
"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single, we went on a double date — she was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across," he said.
To note, Reynold and Lively met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 when they co-starred in the DC Comics feature film as Hal Jordan and his love interest, Carol Ferris.