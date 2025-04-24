Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce earlier this year after two years of marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are once again at odds over a huge decision after settling their high-profile divorce earlier this year.

On Wednesday, April 23, TMZ reported that the Deep Water actor and the Unstoppable starlet have been in a clash over the sale of their $68 million marital home in Beverly Hills, California.

As per the sources, the ex-flames are in a disagreement over the handling of the house’s sale, which has been up for grabs in the market for almost nine months now.

Revealing about the major clash between the former lovebirds, the insiders shared that while Ben wants to lower the property’s price to sell it as quickly as possible, JLo is not in a rush and is still waiting for a buyer who can purchase the mansion at the same price.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Beverly Hills mansion sale:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez listed their 38,000 square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for sale in July 2024 after their failed attempt to sell it off-market.

The ex-couple reportedly accepted a $64 million offer last September, however, the deal got cancelled after the buyers backed out from it before the sale was finished.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez divorce:

The duo became tangled in a high-profile divorce case after the Shotgun Wedding actress turned to the court to end her two-year marriage from the Argo actor in August 2024.

JLo and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce on February 21, 2025.

