Musk, Treasury Secretary Bessent get into fiery argument in White House

Elon Musk and the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly got into a fiery and loud face-to-face argument in the White House.
According to New York Post, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency and the Treasury Secretary got into each other's face in the hall of the White House, within earshot of President Donald Trump.
One of the sources close to the US president’s house revealed, “Elon was shouting and rambling, and Scott just wasn’t putting up with it.”
Meanwhile, the second source said that the argument fundamentally began about different visions about the IRS that turned into a fight after Musk took a more aggressive approach.
“Bessent has two mandates: reform and stabilise. Elon has one mandate: break things in the process of reform,” the source asserted, adding that the Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was also present in the hall at the time of the argument and seemed to take the billionaire’s side.
White House reacts to Musk-Bessent face-off reports
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, in response to the report, stated, “It’s no secret President Trump has put together a team of people who are incredibly passionate about the issues impacting our country.”
“Disagreements are a normal part of any healthy policy process. And ultimately everyone knows they serve at the pleasure of President Trump,” she added.
It is worth noting that this was not the first time when the Tesla and SpaceX boss had a dispute with top-level Trump administration members.
Musk previously publicly vied for Howard William Lutnick to be Treasury secretary and called Bessent a “business-as-usual choice” and argued that the American businessman will actually enact change. However, Trump went for Bessent instead.