Gracie Abrams expresses excitement for new shows after ‘rocking’ Asia tour

Gracie Abrams looks forward to perform the upcoming shows of her The Secret of Us Tour.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Call Me When You Break Up songstress turned to her official Instagram handle to reflect on the “rocking” concerts she performed in Asia.

Gushing over the success of the tour, the 25-year-old American singer-songwriter thanked fans for their thrilling response, writing, “Asia tour rocked. Thank you allllllllllllll for every night of it.”

She also expressed excitement for her upcoming concerts scheduled in New Zealand and Australia and penned, “NZ and Australia we’ll see you in basically five seconds.”

Alongside the heartfelt caption, Gracie also shared a huge carousel of photographs, offering glimpses from her time in Asia.

The collection of snaps featured moments from her electrifying shows, tour to the local markets and places, and also images of some delicious local snacks.

Showering praise on their favorite singer, a fan commented, “does it get exhausting being a full time princess.”

Another gushed, “u light up the whole world,” while a third expressed, “thank you for coming to Asia.”

Gracie Abrams’ upcoming The Secret of Us Tour dates:

After wrapping the thrilling Asia leg of her The Secret of Us Tour in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 19, Gracie Abrams will now set the New Zealand stage ablaze with electrifying show in Auckland on April 29, 2025.

Following her concert in New Zealand, the That’s So True hitmaker will head to Australia, where she will captivate her fans with three shows in Sydney, two in Brisbane, three in Melbourne, one in Adelaide, and two in Perth, from May 2 to 17.

