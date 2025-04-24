Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke make rare appearance at 'Just in Time' red carpet

Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke showed-off their chemistry in a rare red carpet appearance.

On Wednesday, April 23, the 35-year-old actor attended the opening night of the Broadway musical Just in Time at The Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City.

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke look for the night

The "boy who lived" donned a charcoal grey suit, and paired the tux with patterned pastel shirt for the evening.

He completed his red carpet look with shiny brown shoes.

Meanwhile, Erin was slipped in a gorgeous pastel long-length floral frock, with corset detailing.

She chose to keep her look simple yet elegant with little-to-no accessories and light make-up.

The love struck pair displayed their bond as they posed for the photographers, with Daniel's arm placed protectively around Erin's waist.

Daniel Radcliff, Erin Darke relationship timeline

The couple met in late 2012 on the set of Kill Your Darlings, an American biographical drama, which follows the story of murder that took place in 1944.

Although, the pair has kept their relationship away from the public eye, Daniel opened up about his first impression of the Good Girls Revolt actress in a 2019 interview.

"It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other."

While talking about their characters flirtatious scenes, Daniel admitted that he did not need to act as he was attracted to Erin at first sight.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on April 2023, and has kept the child name private.

