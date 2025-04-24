Princess Eugenie releases touching message after poignant visit with mom Sarah

The Princess of York shares heartfelt statement after emotional visit to cancer unit with mom Sarah Ferguson and sister Beatrice

Princess Eugenie has dropped exclusive glimpses of her latest Royal engagement with mom Sarah Ferguson and sister, Princess Beatrice.

The Duchess of York visited the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at the University College of London Hospital (UCLH), alongside her mom and sister on Wednesday, April 23.

Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, April 24, the mom-of-two dropped a carousel of delightful photos from her visit to the cancer facility as a patron, with an emotional message.

"We are so proud to be Honorary Patrons of Teenage Cancer Trust, during the visit we met with young people and their families currently staying on the unit, and the Teenage Cancer Trust and NHS nurses and youth workers who are supporting them through treatment," Eugenie wrote.

She went on to share, "It is so important to shine a light on the charity’s vital work, and the unique challenges young people with cancer face, as part of Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Awareness Month."

"The T12 teenage and young adult unit at UCLH provides care for up to 20 patients aged 13-19, and this year celebrates its 20th anniversary," King Charles' niece added.

This visit of the mother-daughters trio was a part of Sarah's cancer awareness campaign #AndYoungPeople, who has been the patron of the cancer trust since past 35 years.

About Sarah Ferguson's Teenage Cancer Trust

Sarah Ferguson, who herself has survived dual cancers became the patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust in 1990 and she inaugurated this cancer unit in UCLH in 2005.

Sarah's dual cancer diagnosis


