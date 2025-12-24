Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Jason Kelce's life partner candidly spoke about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship status.
During the fiery conversation between the NFL star and his sister-in-law in the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the 33-year-old American media personality set the record straight that the couple, who announced their dreamy engagement in August this year, usually do not fight or argue.
After Travis' bombshell interview with George Clooney, fans began speculating whether the popstar and her fiancé argue over silly fights.
Earlier this month, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end asked the 64-year-old American actor if it was true that he and his wife, Amal, don't fight in their marriage, to which the Wolf actor insisted he was not lying.
Now, during the new episode, which aired on Wednesday, December 24, Kylie stated, "I do want to set the record straight – you don’t have to keep this in the show."
"When you said that you don’t fight, you were joking, right? Like, you were being sarcastic? The giggle afterwards suggested that you were being sarcastic," she continued.
However, Travis, who has been dating Taylor Swift since September 2023, chimed in, saying, "Defensive guys? Yeah, I fight. I’m a fighter in that sense of it, but Tay, we definitely don’t fight."
Despite this remark, Travis Kelce has not opened up about his possible marriage to Taylor Swift, for which fans have been eagerly waiting.