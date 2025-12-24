Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle

Pat Finn, the comedy actor who starred in The Middle, Seinfeld, and Friends, has passed away at the age of 60.
As reported by TMZ, Finn died after battling cancer on Tuesday morning at his home in LA while surrounded by his family.
The actor went into remission, having battled cancer in 2022; however, the disease had returned and metastasised, reported The Mirror.
He famously played Bill Norwood in The Middle from 2011 to 2018.
The ABC sitcom, which followed a lower middle class family in a small town in Indiana, starred Patricia Heaton, Charlie McDermott, Neil Flynn, Eden Sher, Chris Kattan, Atticus Shafer, and Daniella Bobadilla.
Born in Evanston, Illinois, Finn attended Marquette University, where he played rugby with the late SNL star, Chris Farley.
One of the veteran actor's earliest roles was in The George Wendt Show as Dan Coleman. The CBS sitcom was cancelled after only six episodes in 1995.
Moreover, Finn went on to appear in Murphy Brown, Seinfeld, and That '70s Show. He played Monica's (Courteney Cox) boyfriend, Dr Roger, in two episodes of Friends in 2000.
Pat Finn is survived by his wife Donna, whom he married in 1990, and their children, Cassidy, Caitlin and Ryan.