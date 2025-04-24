Penn Badgley attends 'You' final season premiere with pregnant wife

Penn Badgley has attended the premiere of the fifth and final season of You with pregnant wife Domino Kirke.
On Wednesday, April 23, the 38-year-old star was spotted at The Plaza Hotel in New York City with the hit Netflix series cast.
The cast members included Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, Griffin Matthews, Tati Gabrielle, Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Frankie DeMaio.
Moreover, Penn‘s Podcrushed co-hosts Sophie Ansari and Nava Kavelin also joined him at the premiere.
The official synopsis of You season five read, “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”
For those unversed, the fifth and final season of You will release on Thursday, April 24.
Penn Badgley mourns 'Gossip Girl' co-star Michelle Trachtenberg's death:
Penn Badgley also broke silence on his former Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg’s tragic death.
Nearly two months after Michelle’s passing, Penn finally spoke out publicly about it.
During an interview with E! News at the You season 5 premiere, The Paper Store actor said, “What I remember of her is she was incredibly quick to laugh. She was really joyous. We all have our ups and downs, our lights and shadows, but she had this—I mean, she was mature, but she had this childlike, joyous laugh.”
Michelle Trachtenberg passed away at the age of 39 on February 26, 2025.