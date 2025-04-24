Carlos Alcaraz faces major injury setback as he withdraws from Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Madrid Open on Thursday, April 24 due to injuries in hamstring and groin.
Alcaraz got injured during the final match of the Barcelona Open on Sunday, April 20.
In that match, he was aiming for his third tittle but he lost to Denmark's Holger Rune, who surprised everyone by defeating Alcaraz in two straight sets.
This victory marks Rune’s first ATP Tour title in two years and his biggest win since the 2022 Paris Masters.
What Alcaraz said?
The Spanish world number three said in a statement, noting, "In a week or two I shall return to training, but I will take it step by step. I couldn't practice the entire week. I needed to listen to my body and make the right decision," as per BBC Sports.
"I don't want to get too far ahead but I hope I shall be ready for the French Open," the 21-year-old added.
It is worth mentioning that Alcaraz recently won his sixth ATP Master 1000 tittle by defeating Lorenzo Musetti in the Mote Carlo Masters tournament.
What's next for Alcaraz?
Alcaraz will now prepare himself for the next big tournament, Italian Open taking place in Rome from May 7 to May 18.
During this tournament, Jannik Sinner is expected to return after serving a doping ban.
After the Italian Open, Alcaraz will then prepare to defend his championship title at the French Open tournament which is scheduled to take place from May 25.