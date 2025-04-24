Sydney Sweeney finds it hard to move on from Ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly finding it difficult to fully cut ties with her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.
As per Us Weekly, a source shared that the Anyone But You singer is struggling to "pull the plug" on their relationship despite the split.
A source said, “They had been together for so many years and their lives are very intertwined.”
The insider went on to say, “It’s hard for them to just pull the plug and stop all communication.”
It is reported that “the wedding is still off,” sharing that Sweeny and Davino are strictly platonic.
“Sydney and Jonathan have maintained a good relationship during this time and aren’t back together,” the source explained.
The couple are “figuring things out” as they navigate their new normal apart.
Sweeney “is still maintaining that she is single and very focused on work,” the source added.
Notably, the report came after the Euphoria star and Davino spotted out in Florida after calling off their engagement.
Sydney Sweeny and Jonathan Davino:
Sydney Sweeny sparked dating rumors with Davino in 2018 as in March 2022 it was confirmed that the couple were engaged.
After that Sweeney and Davino faced a relationship hurdle when rumors surfaced that she was having an affair with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell.
However, in March 2024, the couple canceled the plans to get married as they broke the engagement.