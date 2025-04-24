Sydney Sweeney finds it hard to move on from Ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino

'Anyone But You' star is struggling to 'pull the plug' on their relationship despite the split

Sydney Sweeney finds it hard to move on from Ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney finds it hard to move on from Ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly finding it difficult to fully cut ties with her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.

As per Us Weekly, a source shared that the Anyone But You singer is struggling to "pull the plug" on their relationship despite the split.

A source said, “They had been together for so many years and their lives are very intertwined.”

The insider went on to say, “It’s hard for them to just pull the plug and stop all communication.”

It is reported that “the wedding is still off,” sharing that Sweeny and Davino are strictly platonic.

“Sydney and Jonathan have maintained a good relationship during this time and aren’t back together,” the source explained.

The couple are “figuring things out” as they navigate their new normal apart.

Sweeney “is still maintaining that she is single and very focused on work,” the source added.

Notably, the report came after the Euphoria star and Davino spotted out in Florida after calling off their engagement.

Sydney Sweeny and Jonathan Davino:

Sydney Sweeny sparked dating rumors with Davino in 2018 as in March 2022 it was confirmed that the couple were engaged.

After that Sweeney and Davino faced a relationship hurdle when rumors surfaced that she was having an affair with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell.

However, in March 2024, the couple canceled the plans to get married as they broke the engagement.

Antibiotics may increase risk of asthma, allergies in children, study

Antibiotics may increase risk of asthma, allergies in children, study
Sydney Sweeney finds it hard to move on from Ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney finds it hard to move on from Ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino
Ghost of Yōtei set to release soon: Collector's edition details revealed

Ghost of Yōtei set to release soon: Collector's edition details revealed
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘incredible’ outing with ‘beloved daughters’

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘incredible’ outing with ‘beloved daughters’
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3: Release date, cast, poster
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3: Release date, cast, poster
Emma Willis reveals about heart surgery in shocking health update
Emma Willis reveals about heart surgery in shocking health update
Gwen Stefani reveals unusual key to marital bliss with Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani reveals unusual key to marital bliss with Blake Shelton
Penn Badgley attends 'You' final season premiere with pregnant wife
Penn Badgley attends 'You' final season premiere with pregnant wife
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke make rare appearance at 'Just in Time' red carpet
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke make rare appearance at 'Just in Time' red carpet
Gracie Abrams expresses excitement for new shows after ‘rocking’ Asia tour
Gracie Abrams expresses excitement for new shows after ‘rocking’ Asia tour
Penn Badgley makes bombshell admission about work life amid ‘You’ S5 release
Penn Badgley makes bombshell admission about work life amid ‘You’ S5 release
Pete Davidson opens up about grueling tattoo removal process
Pete Davidson opens up about grueling tattoo removal process
‘Heads of State’ trailer features Priyanka Chopra rescuing John Cena, Idris Elba
‘Heads of State’ trailer features Priyanka Chopra rescuing John Cena, Idris Elba
Lorde drops 'What Was That' music video after Washington Square Park incident
Lorde drops 'What Was That' music video after Washington Square Park incident
Lily Collins writes loving note to Camille Razat as she exits ‘Emily in Paris’
Lily Collins writes loving note to Camille Razat as she exits ‘Emily in Paris’
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce