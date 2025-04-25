Princess Anne publicly delivers King Charles key message to mark special occasion

King Charles assigned a big responsibility to his sister Princess Anne, and she fulfilled it wholeheartedly.
On the second day of Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence's two-day visit to , The Princess Royal publicly read the monarch's special message to mark the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign.
Royal Family's Instagram account shared the exclusive glimpses of the ceremony, featuring Anne and her husband, Tim, with King's message that read, “Today, as we mark the one hundred and tenth anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign, I reflect on the memory of the dreadful losses suffered by so many during the battles."
It continued, "While the impact of these losses reverberates through history, we may take some solace in the warm friendships and deep alliances that have emerged from the desperation of Gallipoli, and which continue to endure after one hundred and ten years."
The caption further revealed that "The Princess Royal read a message from The King to mark the anniversary of the first landings at Gallipoli in 1915."
"Her Royal Highness delivered the message during a commemorative event at Cape Helles Memorial in Turkey," it added.
To note, King Charles' sister is currently on a two-day visit to Gallipoli with her husband.
What is Gallipoli campaign?
The Gallipoli Campaign was a battle faught in 1915 during World War I.
During the war, the British and French military, along with soldiers of Australia and New Zealand (ANZACs), tried to capture a piece of land in Turkey called the Gallipoli Peninsula.
Why is Gallipoli Campaign anniversary commemorated?
The Gallipoli Campaign anniversary is commemorated every year on April 25 by the people of Australia and New Zealand as ANZAC Day in an honor of the soldiers who fought and died not just at Gallipoli, but in all wars