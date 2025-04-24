Rory McIlroy opens up about 'unmatched' love he felt after his Masters victory

Rory McIlroy recently shared how he felt seeing people's reaction after he achieved his long-time dream of becoming a career Grand Slam winner by winning the Masters tournament earlier this month.
This victory also allowed him to wear the iconic green jacket.
By winning the Masters, McIlroy finally became one of only six golfers in history to win all four major golf championships.
Mcllroy, who did not participate in the RBC Heritage is now returning to competitive golf with a new sense of confidence and energy as he competes in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans this week.
He will be playing with Shane Lowry as the two won last years's Zurich Classic by defeating Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a tie-breaker.
What Mcllroy said?
While talking to the reporter, the 35-year-old said, “It’s been an amazing few days after, and to be able to reflect on it and everything that happened and the magnitude of everything," as per CNN.
The player went on to share, "I think the big thing for me is just how the whole journey sort of resonated with people and the people that have reached out to me."
“It’s not every day you get to fulfill one of your lifelong goals and dreams, and I’ve just really tried to enjoy everything that comes along with that," Mcllory continued.
The player further shared that he got sick with a cold a few days after winning the tournament.
Mcllroy further explained that, the day after winning the Masters, he had conversations with two US Presidents and he described the experience as "pretty cool."
“People that you would never even think that would watch golf or would know what’s going on, that was very, very humbling, I guess," Mcllroy further expressed.
What's next for Mcllroy?
After Zurich Classic, Mcllory is also expected to play in the Truist Championship in Philadelphia from May 8 to 11.
Then, on May 15, he'll participate in the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.