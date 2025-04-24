Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation releases delightful statement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation has released a major statement after their joint appearance at the 2025 TIME100 Summit.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2025 TIME100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday.
As per the statement released by the Sussexes' foundation, “Today at the 2025 TIME100 Summit in New York City, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME Magazine, for a dynamic conversation. The discussion offered a rare and insightful look into Meghan’s evolving role as a female founder, strategic business leader, and working mother.”
During the panel discussion, she got candid about “the intentionality that drives her work—leading with purpose, creating with care, and building a legacy that champions women and uplifts communities.”
The With Love, Meghan star also spoke candidly about her entrepreneurial journey and latest ventures.
“The conversation also explored how Meghan finds balance between her public roles and private life. She offered a grounded and personal perspective on motherhood, creativity, and carving out space for what matters most,” it continued.
Meghan Markle addresses ‘With Love, Meghan’ in new statement:
The statement released by Archewell foundation shared that the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan has been debuted in the global “top 10 across 37 countries.”
Notably, Meghan’s hit series has been renewed for second season.