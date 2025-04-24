Pope Francis' doctor revealed 'heartbreaking' final regret before his death

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on April 26, 2025 at St. Peter's Square

Pope Francis' doctor recently revealed what the Pope regretted most just before he passed away.

The Vatican revealed on Monday, April 21, that Pope passed away because of a stroke in the brain which caused him to fall into a coma and led to heart failure.

The funeral of the Pope will take place on Saturday, April 26 at St. Peter's Square.

Dr Sergio Alfieri, who treated the Pope during his recent hospital stay explained that there was no way to save Francis because the stroke he suffered was so severe that it quickly led to his death.

On Tuesday, April 22, the Vatican released the first images of the Pope in his open coffin, showing him wearing his religious robes.

The Pope made his last public appearance on Sunday, April 20 at St Peter's Square to greet people and wish them a Happy Easter.

Pope's final regret revealed:

The doctor told La Repubblica that the pope had shared a personal regret with him for not being able to wash the feet of prisoners during his visit to Rome jail on April 17.

"He regretted he could not wash the feet of the prisoners. This time I couldn't do it - was the last thing he said to me," the doctor said.

To note, the funeral is expected to be attended by many prominent leaders and several royal members from all over the world.

