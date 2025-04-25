Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have unveiled a poignant monument in New York City to honor the lives of children lost to online harm.
On Wednesday, the Royal couple attended a private vigil with families of the children as part of the Archewell Foundation's "No Child Lost to Social Media" campaign.
The "Lost Screen Memorial" features 50 large, illuminated smartphones, each displaying the lock screen photo of a child who died after being exposed to bullying behavior online.
A day after the installation was unveiled, the former actress took to her Instagram account to share the glimpses into the emotional event.
In the short video, Meghan and Harry could be seen consoling to the grieving families.
"An important and emotional evening last night in NY as we unveiled #NoChildLostToSocialMedia with parents and families who have lost their children to online harms," she wrote in the caption.
The duchess continued, "My husband and I have worked with many of these families for the last several years, and through The Archewell Foundation and our program The Parents’ Network, we support them in their grief and stand with them in their call for action."
"If you choose to be on social media, let’s be the example for our youth, sharing goodness and kindness and positivity. Let’s tell our children that they are enough, and that this life is worth living. And let’s ensure that no child is lost to social media," she added.
Earlier to the somber event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ALSO made a gorgeous appearance at Time Magazine's 2025 Time100 Summit and Gala on the same day.
Meghan Markle’s TIME 100 summit:
On Wednesday, April 21, Meghan Markle attended the TIME100 Summit in New York City as a speaker.
During the event, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about "leading with purpose" and her entrepreneurial journey, including her new Netflix venture and podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder".
Meghan donned an elegant Ralph Lauren outfit while Prince Harry accompanied her in a navy blue suit.