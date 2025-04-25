California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan

California becomes fourth largest global economy as it passes Japan in the latest rankings

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 25, 2025
California joins leading global economies after overtaking Japan
California joins leading global economies after overtaking Japan

California's economy has been ranked the fourth largest global economy as it surpassed Japan.

As reported by BBC, on Thursday, April 24, Governor Gavin Newsom publicised new data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showing California's growth.

The data showed California's gross domestic product (GDP) reached $4.10 trillion in 2024, overtaking Japan, which was marked at $4.01 trillion.

Additionally, the state now only falls behind Germany, China, and the US as a whole.

While sharing the delightful news, Newsom said, "California isn't just keeping pace with the world – we're setting the pace."

California: The leading contributor to US economy

California, with the population of around 40 million people, leads the country's largest manufacturing and agricultural production.

The state is also home to technological innovation, two largest seaports, as is considered the centre of the world's entertainment industry.

California has outperformed the world's top economics with a growth rate of 6% last year.

Furthermore, the golden state is a major contributor to the national economy as the money it sends to the federal government exceeds, what it receives in federal funding by $83 billion.

The new rankings comes six years after California surpassed the United Kingdom and became the world's fifth largest economy.

California and President Donald Trump's tariffs

Newson also shared that President Donald Trump new policies and tariffs could but the growing economy in danger.

Last week California became the first state to sue the federal government over Trump's tariff policies, claiming that the president's actions are unlawful.

During the press conference announcing the lawsuit, Newsom noted, "No state is poised to lose more than the state of California."

Why Japan's economy is lagging behind

Japan's economy has been facing severe pressure due to its decreasing and ageing population.

The increase in elderly population has downsized the workforce, while social care cost, including healthcare, elderly care, are skyrocketing.

Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist

Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist
Blake Lively faces backlash over Time100 honor amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively faces backlash over Time100 honor amid Justin Baldoni drama

California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan

California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York
Hell ant from dinosaur era discovered in Brazil
Hell ant from dinosaur era discovered in Brazil
UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour
UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour
WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets
WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets
UK weather set to soar as temperatures climb to 27C next week
UK weather set to soar as temperatures climb to 27C next week
Pope Francis' doctor revealed 'heartbreaking' final regret before his death
Pope Francis' doctor revealed 'heartbreaking' final regret before his death
French school stabbing: Teenage girl killed, several injured in brutal attack
French school stabbing: Teenage girl killed, several injured in brutal attack
Ancient secrets unveiled: Roman skeleton confirms gladiators fought lions
Ancient secrets unveiled: Roman skeleton confirms gladiators fought lions
American Airlines flight crew faces backlash over passenger death
American Airlines flight crew faces backlash over passenger death
Crimea Controversy: Trump slams Zelenskyy for harming peace talks
Crimea Controversy: Trump slams Zelenskyy for harming peace talks
Musk, Treasury Secretary Bessent get into fiery argument in White House
Musk, Treasury Secretary Bessent get into fiery argument in White House
World's coral reefs experience worst bleaching event in ocean's history
World's coral reefs experience worst bleaching event in ocean's history
Tariff tussle: 12 US states sue Trump over 'reckless' tariff plan
Tariff tussle: 12 US states sue Trump over 'reckless' tariff plan