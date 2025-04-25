Sabrina Carpenter swoons over ‘amazing’ fans after multiple AMAs nominations

The ‘Short n’ Sweet’ hitmaker penned a heartfelt message for her fans after bagging multiple American Music Awards nominations

Sabrina Carpenter gushed over her “incredible” fans for making it possible for her to secure multiple AMAs nominations.

On Thursday, April 24, the Espresso hitmaker took to her official Instagram Story to express her die-hard fans a heartfelt gratitude after she got nominated in multiple categories in the upcoming American Music Awards.

Re-sharing a fan page post, in which they shared a snapshot of Sabrina’s AMAs nominations, the Please Please Please songstress penned, “thank you to my sweet perfect funny amazing incredible fans for making this possible.”

Accompanying the sweet message were a couple of red rose emojis that Sabrina dropped for her ardent fans.

The post featured Sabrina Carpenter nominated in six categories for the forthcoming awards that included Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Album of the Year (Short n’ Sweet), Song of the Year (Espresso), Favorite Pop Album (Short n’ Sweet), Favorite Pop Song (Espresso).

P.C. Instagram/sabrinacarpenter
P.C. Instagram/sabrinacarpenter


Fans’ reaction to Sabrina Carpenter’s AMAs nominations:

Commenting on the post, one of the fans wrote, “im a busy woman using all my votes on sabrina.”

Another penned the lyrics of her hit track Taste with a twist, stating, “oh she leaves quite an impression!! 6 noms to be exact.”

“Oh my goodness! So so deserving,” a third expressed.

AMAs 2025 date and location:

The American Music Awards 2025 is scheduled to be hosted on May 26, 2025, at 8 pm ET in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Where to watch AMAs 2025?

The 2025 American Music Awards, which is the 51st edition of the AMAs, will air on CBS and stream on Paramount.

Who will host AMAs 2025?

Jennifer Lopez is set to return as the host of American Music Awards after 10 years. She last hosted the star-studded event in 2015.

