Blake Lively faces backlash over Time100 honor amid Justin Baldoni drama

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year

Blake Lively is in hot waters after achieving a huge milestone at the Time100 ceremony amid Justin Baldoni's legal controversy.

The Gossip Girl actress has been facing criticism since she filed a bombshell legal case against her It Ends With Us costar in December last year, accusing him of sexual harassment during the shoot of their film. 

Blake was honored at the Time100 Gala as one of the Most Influential People of the Year among the 100 celebrities across the United States of America. 

Shortly after the star-studded event, the popular attorney, Megyn Kelly, slammed A Simple Favor starlet for launching a bogus campaign against Justin. 

As reported by Page Six, the 54-year-old American lawyer-turned-journalist further stated, "It’s a ridiculous joke, she shouldn’t be here. She does not influence anything."

Megyn additionally claimed that Blake's high-profile case has no truth behind it and she regretted it since she submitted the lawsuit in the Los Angeles court.

"She’s lived to regret doing it because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart, and so for her to be honored for doing that, to try to ruin a man over absolutely nothing, is a scandal," the legal representative added.

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit timeline 

These remarks came during the headline-grabbing lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who have been legally battling over the sexual harassment case. 

According to media reports, after the accusations by the actress, the Jane the Virgin actor firmly denied the allegations and filed a counter $400 million case against his co-actress, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, for alleged defamation and extortion.

For those unaware, their upcoming trial is scheduled to begin in March 2026.  

