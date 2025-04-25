Princess Anne gets real about Queen Camilla’s role in King Charles life

King Charles and Queen Camilla marked their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, 2025, during their Italy visit

Queen Camilla has surely made a difference in King Charles life and his sister, Princess Anne, is a real eye-witness of it!

During a recent interview with Tatler , the Princess Royal made her stance clear about the Queen’s role in the monarch’s life.

“Her understanding of her role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding,” she told the magazine.

Her Royal Highness further acknowledge that she was in “no doubt that made the difference for him” as he took charge.

"I’ve known her a long time off and on, and I think she’s been incredibly generous and understanding. I'm sure lots of people do say to her what a difference she's made, but that is really true,” she added.

Earlier this month, the Royal couple, whose enduring romance has spanned 35 years, marked their milestone 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, 2025, during their state visit to Italy. 

King Charles and Queen Camilla marriage: 

King Charles and Queen Camilla tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, on April 9, 2005, three decades after they first met.

Since then, Queen Camilla has supported King Charles through significant transitions.

In recent years, the queen has been the monarch’s rock following the death of his mother, his succession to the throne and heartbreaking his cancer diagnosis.

