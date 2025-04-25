John Cena reveals heartbreaking 'bullying' led to his hair transplant

John Cena has shared major changes he went through after fans "bullying."
The 48-year-old athlete has opened up about his hair transplant journey, sharing that he took the decision after fans pointed out a "bald patch" on his head.
During his latest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, John discussed about the affect of continuous mocking of his "bald spot" had on him.
Addressing the audience, while portraying the "bad character," which the WWE athlete are known for, John noted, "You chant and you make me feel small and you embarrass me."
He added, "Y'all don't know what that's like. That is straight-up bullying. That's just not cool. I don’t like it."
John Cena latest achievement
The shocking admission came a day after he scored his record-breaking 17th WWE Championship at Wrestle Mania in Las Vegas.
He continued, "And you guys, by the way, thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions, because you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can’t control."
John Cena hair transplant surgery timeline
John further revealed that he underwent hair transplant surgery in November 2024.
Expressing his frustration of fans focusing their attention on his appearance rather then his achievements, John noted, "I'm in the [Royal Rumble] trying to win and [fans ask], 'How's the bald spot?' Like, that's not fair. I can't control that."
John also urged fans to patiently wait to see the proper result of the hair transplant surgery as he shared that the whole process is time taking.