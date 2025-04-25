Lulu Roman, beloved ‘Hee Haw’ Comedian, dies at 78

Lulu Roman, who made people laugh for decades, has left the world saddened!

The last surviving cast members of the classic country comedy series Hee Haw has passed away at the age of 78.

Roman died on Wednesday, April 23, in Bellingham, Washington, where she had moved to live with her son Damon last year, who confirmed by sad demise to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cause of Roman's death is yet to be revealed.

Following Roman's death, many fellow singers and TV costars honored the talented actress.

“We were as different as night and day," Misty Rowe, a Hee Haw stalwart, said.

She further added, “Working together since 1972 we were the original Hee Haw Honeys and the original Kornfield Friends. Yet we would often squabble and then make up by saying ‘I love you Lu’ and she would say ‘I love you too Sugar.’"

Meanwhile, her publicist, who helped her land her starring role on Hee Haw, said, “Lulu Roman was unsung. She endured much adversity in her life that helped her become a joy to others."

Lulu Roman decades-long career:

Lulu Roman, born Bertha Louise Hable, rose to fame with her splendid performance on series Hee Haw, which ran from 1969 till 1993.

However, an arrest for drug possession in 1971 lead to her exiting the show for a few years as she was sentenced to four years in prison.

In 1974, she released the first of her dozen albums despite never having any formal training for singing.

More recently, Roman published her autobiography This Is My Story; This Is My Song in 2019, two years after her youngest son Justin passed away. 

