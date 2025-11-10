Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney shares touching message as 'Christy' struggles at box office

The 'Euphoria' star's new film, 'Christy' was released across theatres in last week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sydney Sweeney has shared the first statement after her new film, Christy, underperformed at the box office.  

On Monday, November 10, the Euphoria starlet took to her Instagram account to share her "deep" gratitude after her sports-action film failed to perform in the theatres. 

"I am so deeply proud of this movie. Proud of the film David made. Proud of the story we told. Proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honours of my life," Sweeney stated in the caption.

She continued, "This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives."

"Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. So yes, I’m proud. Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact," the 28-year-old Anyone But You alum shared.

This statement by Sydney Sweeney comes shortly after Christy failed to meet the expectations at the box office and opened to poor revenues.

It reportedly earned an estimated $1.3 million across over 2000 theatres despite earning rave reviews for the actress's performance. 

For those unaware, Christy premiered in theatres on November 7, 2025. 

