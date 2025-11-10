Taylor Swift begins wedding preparation with ultimate girl squad by her side 

Taylor Swift has officially begun planning her lavish wedding with Travis Kelce as she lined up her closest pals as Bridesmaids.
The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker reportedly gave bridesmaids responsibilities to two of her beloved girls at her upcoming marriage function.
According to a report by The Sun, Swift dined with the renowned supermodel, Gigi Hadid, at the Manhattan hotspot Zero Bond last week, where she requested her to join her bridal party and be her bridesmaid at the lavish event.
In addition to the Guest In Residence founder, Selena Gomez will also be among her bridesmaids, who will fulfil the bridesmaids’ duties.
"Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way — building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning," an Insider told the outlet.
The tipster further revealed, "She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day."
As per Page Six, the pop star also secretly met with Ashley Avignone and Sabrina Carpenter recently.
After the Shake It Off crooner's these meetings, several Swifties began speculating whether these girls will be her maids of honor at her wedding to Travis Kelce, with whom she got engaged on August 26, 2025.